KLAASSEN-PLUMMER

Matt Plummer and Katie Klaassen are pleased to announce their engagement.
Katie is a daughter of David and Margaret Klaassen of Marquette and graduated from Bethany College. She is currently in the Master of Business Administration program at Kansas State University.
Matt is a son of Kenny and Lori Plummer of Wamego and graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in mechanical engineering.
The couple met during their internships at Great Plains Manufacturing. An October 2021 wedding is planned.