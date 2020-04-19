KERWIN-WANAMAKER

Rebecca Ann Kerwin and Lance Ray Wanamaker, Manhattan, announce their engagement.
Rebecca is the daughter of Kevin and Tamela Kerwin, rural Delia. Lance is the son of Bruce and Linda Wanamaker of Manhattan.
Rebecca received an associate’’s degree in health science from Highland Community College and graduated from Rossville Jr/Sr High School. She is employed by Michel Dental as their treatment plan coordinator.
Lance attended Kansas State University and Manhattan High School. He is employed with Central Mechanical Construction as a journeyman plumber.
Rebecca is the granddaughter of Lucille Porter and the late Marion Porter, St. Marys, and the late Robert and Rita Kerwin.
Lance is the grandson of the late Harold and Margery Burgman and the late William and Arliss Wanamaker.
The couple is planning an exchange of vows in October 2020, rural Delia.