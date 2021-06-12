Lois Morgan Kennedy will celebrate her 101st birthday on June 23.
Lois was born in 1920 in Smith County, the youngest of six children. At age 8, her family moved to Manhattan to assist with college attendance. Lois began piano lessons and loved roller skating on the long, smooth sidewalks of the college campus. Eventually all six children graduated from Kansas State University. After her graduation, Lois attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago for three years in preparation for work in the mission field. She began corresponding with a friend’s brother, Carroll “Ken” Kennedy, who was injured in the war and in a British hospital. Upon Ken’s return to the United States, they fell in love and married in 1945. They lived in Manhattan for nearly all their 59 years together. Lois taught school at Keats and Zeandale while Ken was a professor at KSU in the department of family and child development.
Ken died in 2004 after 59 years of marriage. Lois then moved to Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community where she continues to reside. Lois has loved music her entire life and even took piano lessons into her late 90s. She attends the First Baptist Church.
On June 19, Lois will be joined by her four children, Kathy, Greg, Peggy, and Patrick, and most of her nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren for a birthday picnic.