B. Joe Jackson and Julia Jackson, formerly of Manhattan, will celebrate their 60th anniversary June 4.
They will celebrate with their immediate family this summer in Topeka.
B. Joe Jackson and Julia Ackerman were married on June 4, 1961, in Sabetha.
He is retired from K-State Student Union Concessions. She is retired from Fort Riley Civil Service. They are past presidents of the Man Kan Camper club.
The couple has four children. They are Jeanny (Brian) Sharp, Topeka; Jimmy (Kim) Jackson, Olathe; Jerry (Kelly) Jackson, Topeka; and Jason (Alicia) Jackson, Wichita. The couple also has 10 grandchildren.
Their friends are encouraged to participate via a card shower. Cards may be sent to the couple at 5425 SW 13th St., Topeka, KS 66604.