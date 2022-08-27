INNES Aug 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marci Innes will celebrate her 85th birthday on Aug. 31.The family is requesting a card shower. Cards can be sent to 16155 Booth Creek Road, Olsburg KS 66520. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News INNES LIBRARY COLUMN | ReadMHK and Past K-State First Books Researchers show 'The Way Out' of chronic pain THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Live music, Farmers Markets, K-State sports and more Pott County to host poverty simulation fair at Wamego High Infant Toddler Services pushes forward after pandemic restrictions K-State releases details on President Linton's inauguration K-State volleyball gets 3-1 win over NC State Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEmma D’Arcy: ‘There’s only one sexual violence incident in House of the Dragon’Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams tie the knot in CaliforniaJoni Mitchell hoping to record music again after ‘losing her confidence’MHS volleyball has 'good vibes' headed into Year 1 under JonesRandy & Korbin TinkelFootball captains named for 2022 seasonRCPD arrests Manhattan man for 15 counts of sexual exploitation of childFormer MHS, MCC guard Awbrey to walk-on to K-StateLisa Scott-Lee recalls surreal dinner date with Michael JacksonK-State's Lee sidelined for all of 2022-23 season Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.