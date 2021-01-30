Neill and JoAnn (Rickley) Hundley of Clay Center will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Feb. 3.
They were married on Feb. 3, 1961. The ceremony was officiated by W.L. Tillman in the Junior Chapel at the First Presbyterian Church in Clay Center.
She was a Clay County District Court trial court clerk and he owned and operated Hundley’s Garage. Both are retired. They are parents to Barton (Maury Jo) Hundley of Argyle, Texas, and Kathy (Brian) Scott of Wamego. They also have five grandchildren.
The family is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary. Cards of celebration can reach them at 2310 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432.