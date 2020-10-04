Willis and Dorothy Garrett will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary and Willis’s 90th birthday.
The family is planning a drive-by event from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 on the east side of the United Methodist Church in Wamego.
This couple from Woodbine married in the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Shady Brook on Nov. 20, 1955. They have lived in St. George since 1970. Willis was employed with Hanes, Griffith, and Leiszler Oil Companies. Dorothy worked in the Special Ed Co-Op at USD 320 and the Veterans Office at Kansas State University. They have three children: Shane Garrett (Alice Laizure), Topeka; Bart (Carolyn), Salina; and Marjean (Jay) Beckman, Edmond, Oklahoma. They have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with another on the way.
Cards may be sent to 11015 Vesper Circle, St. George, KS 66535. The family requests no gifts.