FISCHER

Holten Charles Fischer was born at 8:34 a.m. Nov. 9 to Kyle and Amy Fischer of rural Butler, Missouri. Holten weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. His siblings are Caleb, Madisyn and Brantlee. Paternal grandparents are Dean and Kathie Fischer of rural Butler, Missouri. Maternal grandparents are Norman and Carol Frese of Alta Vista.

