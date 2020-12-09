Holten Charles Fischer was born at 8:34 a.m. Nov. 9 to Kyle and Amy Fischer of rural Butler, Missouri. Holten weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. His siblings are Caleb, Madisyn and Brantlee. Paternal grandparents are Dean and Kathie Fischer of rural Butler, Missouri. Maternal grandparents are Norman and Carol Frese of Alta Vista.
Latest News
- City contemplates establishing a community diversity task force
- I WONDER | Why is there a lack of COVID-19 testing in north Riley County?
- Police report for Dec. 9, 2020
- FISCHER
- Gov. Kelly: COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Kansas this week
- City OKs $14.6M joint maintenance facility project
- RCPD arrests 3rd soldier in child sexual assault investigation
- Pott County commissioner to explore courthouse building options
Most Popular
Articles
- Wide receiver Wykeen Gill becomes Kansas State football's latest transfer; count up to 12
- City approves $13.8M cost for Aggieville parking garage
- Former MHS teacher, K-State graduate wins $21K on 'Jeopardy'
- Defensive back Lance Robinson becomes 11th Kansas State player in transfer portal
- OUR NEIGHBORS | From Micronesia to Manhattan, hibachi chef serves flavor, entertainment
- What to make of Kansas State football's plethora of transfers
- Winless Fort Hays State stuns Kansas State's men's basketball 81-68
- K-State virus experts carry on research roles in global COVID-19 battle
- When will 2 Kansas State men's basketball newcomers make their debuts?
- Bruce Weber: 'I apologize' to Kansas State fan base after embarrassing loss to Fort Hays State
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.