DRYDEN-HAMPEL

Dene Dryden and Kyle Hampel were married Aug. 7.
The couple married at the Riley County District Courthouse. Judge James Kepple officiated the ceremony.
The bride is a May 2020 graduate of Kansas State University and a 2016 graduate of Palco High School, Palco. She will be joining the KNSI Radio news team in St. Cloud, Minnesota, in September as a reporter/anchor. She is the daughter of David and Erica Dryden, Stockton.
The groom is a May 2019 graduate of Kansas State University and a 2015 graduate of Beloit High School, Beloit. He is the son of Mike and LeAnne Hampel, Garden City.
Maid of honor was Brooke Dryden of Stockton. Ring bearer was Rachel Dryden of Stockton. Best man was Brian Hampel of Topeka.
The couple held a reception at Anneberg Park, Manhattan.