Hailey Dixon and Aaron Phillips were married Aug. 9. The couple tied the knot on the anniversary of their seventh year of dating.
The couple married at the bride’s parents’ house in a small backyard ceremony in El Dorado. Scot Pierce officiated the ceremony. The wedding colors were rose gold, blush pink and gray. The couple held a reception afterward with yard games.
The bride, 24, is a graduate of the University of Kansas and Humboldt High School, Humboldt. She is the local government reporter for The Manhattan Mercury newspaper. She is the daughter of Kathy and Kim Robertson of El Dorado; and Scott Dixon of Roy, Utah.
The groom, 24, is a sales associate at AAA Manhattan and a graduate of Chanute High School, Chanute. He is the son of Helen Maksimowicz Phillips of Chanute; and Randy and Amy Phillips of San Antonio.
The couple has lived in Manhattan with their two cats, Barney and Missy, since July 2019.