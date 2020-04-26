DEXTER-MORGAN

Deidra Dexter and Chris Morgan were married on Jan. 31 in Harmony, North Carolina.
She is the daughter of Dean and Diane Dexter of St. George. She graduated from Manhattan High School in 2005 and is studying to obtain her paralegal degree. She is a clerk in a legal office in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.
He is the son of Mitch and Donna Morgan of Riley. He graduated from Blue Valley-Randolph High School in 2005. He is an environmental analyst working in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.
With their parents present, Deidra and Christopher were married in an intimate ceremony.
A reception was planned for May 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church in Wamego at Trinity Baptist Church but due to the coronavirus, this has been postponed. A wedding trip is planned for the future.