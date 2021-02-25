Phyllis Deckert will turn 100 years old on March 7.
She was a farm wife in Pawnee County, northwest of Pawnee Rock, then lived in Larned for many years after her husband, Leslie Deckert, retired from doing the farming himself. She now resides at Miller Place, Meadowlark Hills.
Cards can be sent to her at Phyllis Deckert, 2123 Meadowlark Road No. 149, Manhattan, KS. 66502.
Phyllis has been an avid knitter, wheat weaver, baker, crafter, and Scrabble player. She also sang in the Methodist church choir in Pawnee Rock for many years.
She has two children, Andy Deckert of Manhattan and Cora (Larry) Smith of Wichita. She also has four grandchildren, Scott, Matt, Alysun and Ryun, and six great-grandchildren.