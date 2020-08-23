Melvin and Randi (Johnson) Dale of Manhattan will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Aug. 27.
They were married in the formal gardens at Kansas State University on the 30th anniversary of Randi’s parents, Francis and Edna Johnson. Both couples were married in the same place by the Rev. Ernest Stewart, Edna’s brother.
Their children are Timothy Don Dale, Susan Dale, Allen Dale and their granddaughter is Anastasia Richardson.
Melvin spent four years in he Air Force and then worked as a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier. When he retired he was a maintenance worker at KSU. He enjoys teaching his sons about cars and car racing on the track.
Randi taught dance to children and adults for 50 years. She still is a certified K-12 teacher and substitute teaches for USD 383. She is active in preserving Peace Memorial Auditorium at City Hall.
The Dales are postponing a party because of COVID-19. A card shower is welcome and cards can be sent to 2416 Rogers Blvd., Manhattan, KS 66502.