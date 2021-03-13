CRUZ-HUBKA

Jeff Hubka and Shandis Cruz announce their engagement.
She is the daughter of Frank and Lori Cruz of St. Joseph, Missouri. He is the son of Michael and Elene Hubka of Manhattan. Shandis is a 2010 graduate of Benton High School and a 2014 graduate of Missouri State University with a degree in marketing. She is a proposal strategist at Burns and McDonnell in Kansas City, Missouri. Jeff is a 2007 graduate of Medicine Lodge High School and a 2011 graduate of Kansas State University with a degree in life science. He received his doctorate of physical therapy from Rockhurst University in 2015 and later received his orthopedic clinical specialist license. Jeff is currently the physical therapist/facility manager at Athletico Physical Therapy in Lenexa. An October 2021 wedding is being planned.