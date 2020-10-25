Donald and Sylvia (Horstman) Crubel will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Oct. 26.
They were married Oct. 26, 1960, at St. Mary’s Church in Bloomington, Wisconsin. Don and Sylvia owned and operated D&R Construction with their two sons. Both are now retired.
They are parents to Tracy (Theresa) Crubel, Manhattan; Angela (Tim) Schultz, Manhattan; John (Peggy) Crubel, Manhattan; Sharon (Mike) Schmaderer Solomon; Donna (Rob) Baker, Tescott; Diane (Nick) Hahn Wichita. They also have 11 grandchildren. They have 11 great-grandchildren with two due in January.
Don and Sylvia celebrated their anniversary Oct. 24 with their family at an outdoor barbecue.