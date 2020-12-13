Douglas and Virginia (Matson) Cox of Manhattan will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Dec. 18.
Douglas Cox of Abilene and Virginia Matson of Longford were married on Dec. 18, 1960, at the Longford United Methodist Church. They settled in Salina where Doug began his construction career, then moved to Manhattan where they owned and operated Cox Basement and Construction for 35 years before retiring in 2006. During this time they also bought a farm near Keats and raised Gelbvieh cattle. Over the years they have enjoyed traveling, whether for sightseeing, family gatherings or both. Most of their family lives close by and the couple has enjoyed Cox and Matson gatherings. They are parents to daughter Shawnae, husband Drew Long and children Jenner, Sarah Jane, and Hayden; daughter Jaina Mosburg and boys Samuel and Seth; and son Jaran, wife Lois, and girls Emily and Abby. Congratulatory wishes can be sent to Doug and Virginia at 3109 Meadowood Circle, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Their celebration plans have been postponed into 2021.