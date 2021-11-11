Agape Family Church
Join us Sundays, 11 a.m. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Bluemont Church
Continuing message series through the biblical book of Acts, with a focus on Chapter 24 led by Rich Lorenzo. Gathering in person at 10 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Avenue). KidSpace ministry for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.
More info and a link to livestream worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m.
The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist Church
College Heights Baptist Church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Nov. 14 Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from Exodus 9:13-10:29. The title of the sermon is What You Must Know to Stop Destroying Yourself. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, Nov. 14, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Greetings and Gratitude in the Gospel” from Philippians 1:1-11. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church
Dr. Bill McConnell’s sermon this Sunday will be “Our Future with God” based on 1 Samuel 1:4-20. Food Collection for Flint Hills Breadbasket will be Sunday and the Thanksgiving Offering will be received. Activities this week include Youth Group Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the church, College Age Zoom meeting 6 p.m. Thursday evening and Disciples Women’s Fellowship will meet at the church Wednesday afternoon, 2 p.m.
First Congregational UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Congregational meeting after the service. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 p.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “The Patriarchs: Detours” Genesis 37. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Have A Heart” 1 John 3:11-24.
A missions report will be given. A reminder next Sunday a Thanksgiving meal will be served. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. E-mail Kathy Lewis hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for the meeting codes. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week we will continue the sermon series, “Finding Our Lives Again.” Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon “Searching for Hope.”
HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Sunday School and Adult Group meet at 9:30 a.m., followed by Worship at 10:30. Children’s Chapel begins at 10 and 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
To deepen your faith, call Pastor Matt Scharf at 785-587-9400 for a schedule of “Hope in Christ” class times.
Manhattan Mennonite
Our Sunday morning events begin with Faith Formation for all ages at 9:30 a.m. Children through grade 5 will engage the Scriptures through a variety of activities. Youth from 6th through 12th grades are invited to dig into what it means to live in peace with each other and with God, and the adults are exploring “Peaceful Practices” — a scripturally based curriculum from Mennonite Central Committee.
Worship will be at 10:45 in person and on Zoom. This week we are celebrating the installation of Melissa Atchison as our full-time pastor. For information or a Zoom link, email the church office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org, or call 785-539-4079. Manhattan Mennonite Church is on the corner of 10th and Fremont, in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Luke 23:32-38 “Forgive Them Father” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
This Sunday at noon we have TINGO, tacos and bingo, to raise funds for the youth to attend the ELCA Youth Gathering next summer in Minneapolis. Worship times each Sunday include a traditional service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Christian Education classes for all ages are at 10 a.m.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class cnd Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45; BASIC-Wednesdays @ 6:00 PM. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship with us at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Trinity
Presbyterian
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “The Widow’s Mite” taken from the scripture of Mark 12:38-44. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Our worship service is streamed live on our Facebook page Sunday morning. Join us on Mondays at 11:45 a.m. in the sanctuary for a video study featuring the ministry of Jesus. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
The Fellowship is now open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning services. Masks are required inside the building for everyone older than age 4, regardless of vaccination status.
We continue to provide on-line Zoom services, as well. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, Nov. 14, Dave Rintoul explores Birds and Bird Conservation in New Zealand. Services begin at 10:45 am, at the Fellowship building and on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Imperfect” based on Philippians 3:12-21. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m.