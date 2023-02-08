Agape Family Church
Join us at the Hilton Garden Inn, Sunday, 11 A.M. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11:00 A.M. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
Bluemont Church
Continuing 2023 theme “Impossible Life” this Sunday, with a message about being “Born from Above,” from John 3.
Sunday 10 a.m. at the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Avenue). KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service.
Learn more at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights
College Heights Baptist Church meets on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the February 12th Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m.
We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor. He will be preaching from Acts 12, and the title of the sermon is The Unstoppable Church. Any questions call 785-537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, February 12, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Love God, Love People and Make Disciples of Jesus Christ” from Matthew 22:23-43. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church
This is Scout Sunday and Souper Bowl Food Collection. During worship we will recognize the contribution of young people and adults to Scouting. Our communion worship is at 10:30 am and is also streamed at fccmanhattan.org.
Pastor Laurie Lewis’s message is “Just More Soggy Saltines” based on Matthew 5:13-20. Church School classes are at 9:30 am. Youth Group meets at 11:30 am. Men’s Breakfast is Tuesday, 8 am at Vista. Disciples Women Larson Group meets Wednesday, 2 pm and Bible Study with supper is at 5:30 pm, studying the Gospel accounts of Jesus’ passion.
Cub Scouts meet Thursday, 6:30 in Fellowship Hall and Discipleship Ministry Team meets 6:30 also, in the Conference Room. Saturday we celebrate the Ordination of Ross Allen at 2:30 pm. We are at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
First Congregational UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Sue Zschoche will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
Manhattan Mennonite
Everyone is welcome to join us at Manhattan Mennonite Church on Sunday. Located at 1000 Fremont, activities include faith formation starting at 9:30 am, Worship at 10:45 am, and special activities for children and youth. Worship will feature a message from Pastor Melissa.
To worship with us online, email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. RUF Campus Pastor Jon Dunning will be preaching 1st Thessalonians 1 “That’s the Power of the Gospel” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
Peace offers Sunday School classes for preschool through 12th grade Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., as well as two Adult Bible Studies, “Bible Alive” and “Connections.” Worship this Sunday includes a traditional service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Confirmation class meets Sunday at 12:15 p.m.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6:00 PM and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Mike Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 AM on Sundays; BASIC-Wednesday Nights at 6:00 PM; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Paul’s
Episcopal
On Saturday all are invited to breakfast at Early Edition Candlewood, 8 am. Lectio Divina scripture reading and meditation, will meet at 11 am at the church.
On Sunday as we gather together to grow spiritually, and receive Holy Communion, Rev. Margaret McGhee will be celebrant and preacher at the Rite I service at 8 a.m. and 10 am Rite II service with music and Children’s Chapel.
Adult Christian Formation class is at 9:30 a.m. with our annual Lent Madness contest in which we learn all about saints and engage in friendly competion.
Our Happy Kitchen serves a delicious free breakfast on Tuesday and Friday 7 to 8:30 am, dine in or carry out. Fellowship at Happy Kitchen is as great as the meal.
You are so welcome to come join in, meet your neighbors and share the food. Encore Shop, with used but still like new clothing and household goods sells what they have at a very reasonable price.
It is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 1 to 4 pm. All proceeds go to help others. Encore welcomes donations of goods you want to repurpose.
We are at 6th and Poyntz. (During a time of road construction on Poyntz, the best way to come to St. Paul’s is from Houston Street). stpaulsmanhattan.org.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays.
On Wednesdays we have dinner at 5:45 pm and studies and activities for all ages at 6:30 pm. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego.
A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Unitarian Universalist
Join us at 10:45 Sunday. There’s no need for a creed when we agree to start with love. Gathering on Zeandale Road and on Zoom. See http://uufm.net/services/justice-is-love/>uufm.net for more info.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Hope” based on Hebrews 6:16-20. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11 a.m.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.