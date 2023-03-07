BROWN Mar 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hudson Chase Brown was born Feb. 16, 2023 to Chase and Jenna Brown, White City.Grandparents are Don and Karen Harmison, White City, and Greg and Robin Brown, Alta VistaHe joins siblings Decklyn, 5, and Cadence, 3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Recommended for you Latest News LEE BENNETT BROWN OUR NEIGHBORS | 11-year-old Kylee Burt lives her dream by baking sweet treats Man shot in Sunset Zoo parking lot Former Riley County stars Kelsey and Jordy Nelson lead Falcons back to state MHS boys have 'no finish line' ahead of state tournament MHS plans state send-off for boys' basketball Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBurger restaurant moving into former Five Restaurant locationUnofficial Fake Patty's Day festivities being planned for SaturdayPool House closes downtown locationDylan weaves history, personal tales in book on history of folk musicBlue Valley boys surging this seasonMHS boys upset Lawrence 56-40 to reach state tournamentCara Delevingne wants to 'take time to heal'K-State fullback Jax Dineen announces transferCharles MunsonDavid A. Queen Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.