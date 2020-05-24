Jim and Linda Brandenburg of Riley will celebrate their 50th anniversary on June 7.
Linda is the daughter of the late Eunice and James Padgett. Jim is the son of the late Pearl and Walter Brandenburg, who celebrated 76 years of marriage, a goal Jim and Linda are working toward.
Jim worked at Manhattan Motors for more than 30 years. Linda taught physical education in Riley and at Manhattan elementary and middle schools for 34 years.
The couple have two sons, Ryan (Adrienne) Brandenburg of Fort Collins, Colorado and David (Naomi) Brandenburg of St. George. They also have four grandchildren, Walter and Roger James of Fort Collins, Colorado, and David and Will and Emilyn of St. George.
Cards can be mailed to 303 High St., Riley, KS 66531.