Carolyn (Fortner) and Rudy Besa will celebrate their 60th anniversary on March 26.
They were married on March 26, 1960, in Manhattan. She retired as a secretary for the chief of pharmacy at Fort Riley. He retired as a machinist at McCall’s.
They are parents to the late Juan Besa (Lacy), Brenda Emory, Greg (Jill) Besa, Patty (Mark) Harris and Tony (Kathie) Fortner. They also have 12 grandchildren and 8 grandchildren.
The children and grandchildren request a card shower. Cards can be sent to them at 8836 Glendale Circle, Manhattan, KS 66502.
A family dinner will take place on March 28.