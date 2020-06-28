Erle and Phyllis (Pauli) Bergstrom of Junction City celebrated their 60th anniversary on June 26.
They were married on June 26, 1960, in Linn. Phyllis worked civil service and retired from Fort Riley in 2007. Erle worked as a dairy farmer until 1989 then began working for the City of Junction City and retired in 2006.
They are parents to Erle Bergstrom Jr. of Moberly, Missouri, Kris and Ernie Misak of Clearwater, and Marsha Cunningham of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. They also have eight grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.