Emmett Lee Bergman was born Feb. 15 to Dustin Bergman and Katie Gillelan of Manhattan.He weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces and was 22 inches long.Grandparents are Dale and Shauna Force of Manhattan and Lori Rehmer of Manhattan.He joins sister Lilianna Grace.