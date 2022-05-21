Bammes

David Edward and Carol Ann (Simons) Bammes celebrated their 50th anniversary on May 19.

They were married on May 19, 1972, in Manhattan. She was a homemaker and he retired from the U.S. Post Office and currently works for the K-State Post Office.

They are parents to Mike Bammes, Jared Bammes and Shawn (Erica) Bammes. They also have five grandchildren.

