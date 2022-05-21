BAMMES May 21, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Edward and Carol Ann (Simons) Bammes celebrated their 50th anniversary on May 19.They were married on May 19, 1972, in Manhattan. She was a homemaker and he retired from the U.S. Post Office and currently works for the K-State Post Office.They are parents to Mike Bammes, Jared Bammes and Shawn (Erica) Bammes. They also have five grandchildren. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mike Bammes Carol Ann Shawn Erica Jared Bammes Anniversary Parents Recommended for you Latest News Club news for May 21, 2022 BAMMES PETER SUPER SENIORS | The Mercury's 2022 Flint Hills All-Academic Team LIBRARY COLUMN | Oceans of possibilities at the library 'An Atlas of Extinct Countries' light on details, heavy on humor NEARLY FLAT | Top public-sector earners see little or no increase in 2021 pay City to review street conditions and future projects Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State to build new arena, complex for livestock showsFROM THE PUBLISHER | Wamego's next round of school board micromanagementAbby StousManhattan woman dies in crash near St. GeorgeKHP: Two teens seriously injured in car crash near Tuttle Creek DamWamego's starting pitching looks to continue dominance at regionalsWoman stabbed Thursday morning near AggievilleFROM THE PUBLISHER | 'Hunger' vs. 'food insecurity,' and a mea culpaThompson signs 4-year deal with MiamiCity formally denies two board appointments Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.