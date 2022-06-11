One thing I have learned while reading a book that upsets, intimidates or frightens me is to be patient. And I need to learn to be more patient with an author who writes about uncomfortable subjects.
Just like the weather in Kansas can change in 10 minutes, my attitude can also change.
After reading the first five chapters of Lisa Taddeo’s “Animal: A Novel,” I began asking myself:
“Is she being witty here?”
“Should I be crying instead of laughing?”
“Seriously?”
“Should I toss this book aside and start another?”
“Is she describing violent acts with a kind of off-beat humor to dramatize her main character’s emotions?”
This is the first time I have been introduced to Taddeo. Many people may already be familiar with her non-fiction work, “Three Women.” In that book, which was hailed by critics as a “phenomenal study,” she took great care putting herself in their situations, even going as far as to live where they lived.
“Animal” is her first foray into fiction, and after I finished reading it, I still couldn’t make up my mind: “Do I really like or dislike it?”
Usually I stay away from scripts or themes in which men and women abuse each other, whether mentally, physically or emotionally. The central character featured is Joan, nearly 37, a woman who has a “mixed personality,” seemingly tough, destructive and overconfident one moment, then pitifully insecure and wounded the next.
At age 10, Joan, of Italian descent, desperately seeks the love of her mother and father. Her parents are probably as messed up as she. Having affairs is nothing new to this household.
As a child, Joan would climb into her mother’s bed on numerous nights. Some parents might not see anything wrong with a child of that age, who wants to snuggle with her mother. On several occasions, her mother, Pia, takes her daughter back to her own bed. Joan has a temper tantrum which lasts for hours.
Deep down, Joan has always felt the love of her mother and father. However, it’s not the kind of love a child expects from her parents. She often questions if her father or mother loves her more. From childhood on, her idea of love is twisted, perverse and violent. What hurts her the most as she matures into adulthood is realizing that some parents are better off not having children.
Furthermore, in her early years, Joan never received a proper sex education. Everything to do with sex came from her watching explicit HBO movies. Her precocious nature, maturity, sensitivity and beauty make her a prime target for a man’s or woman’s sexual desire, fantasy and exploitation.
Some of her traumatic events worsen as an adult when she moves to Los Angeles, in search of a woman named “Alice.” She thinks that Alice holds the key to unlocking the mystery of her parents’ past, as well as her own.
Joan has affairs with different guys, and most of them do not last. When she first sees Alice, Joan is struck by her beauty, even though she can’t pinpoint exactly what that facial beauty is. At the same time, Joan hates her so much that she wants to kill her. Joan knows someone will be killed, maybe even herself.
I’m not used to reading a novel like this one. It’s very strange, yet I felt compelled to go on reading. Her descriptions of landscapes around California are beautiful, lonely and sad. The manner in which she describes the sweltering days, how Joan turns an ugly, dusty apartment into something halfway habitable, the pack of howling and blood-hungry coyotes that surround her area in the canyons and how Joan manages to carry on at all are quite horrifying, alluring and dreadful. (As “they” say in the movies, “You can’t turn away.”)
The dialogue (Taddeo doesn’t use quotation marks) exchanged among her characters is brutal (and brutally honest), funny, tragic and sarcastic.
Would I investigate a sequel to “Animal” if she were to write it?
To be honest, give me six months, perhaps a year to decide. Then again, I might not procrastinate as long as the title would be “All That Human Rage.”
Carol A. Wright is a K-State graduate and freelance writer residing in Winfield.