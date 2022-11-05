“Anatomy: A Love Story” has a title that really captures what’s inside the cover.
The new young adult novel by author Dana Schwartz aims to please readers looking for teen romance, but also readers who like the trappings of classic horror novels. It is as if Jane Austen wrote a modern version of Frankenstein.
Schwartz isn’t exactly unknown, but she isn’t nearly as famous as she deserves to be. In addition to her work as a journalist, she gained attention by creating the Twitter account @GuyInYourMFA, which parodied pretentious and patronizing aspiring writers and provided the basis for one of her previous books, “The White Man’s Guide to White Male Writers of the Western Canon.”
She also created and hosts the podcast “Royal Blood,” which recounts stories from the lives of historical royals. Most recently, she has worked as a writer for the Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”
Her varied works, including a previous YA novel and a memoir, all demonstrate a sharp sense of humor and an ability to engage with various tropes and conventions of canonical literature.
Set in Edinburgh in 1817, “Anatomy: A Love Story” follows the privileged aspiring physician Hazel Sinnet, and the grave robbing “resurrection man” Jack Currer. Hazel has to fight against the social expectations of her wealthy family and the barriers against women wishing to study Medicine in the 1800s. Jack becomes frustrated with his social position after he meets Hazel, and his ability to procure bodies to study turns into more than a professional relationship.
The narrative juggles several threads, including the outbreak of a plague, a potential serial killer on the loose and a maniacal and potentially supernatural medical professor. Some of the plotlines seem lightly developed, and the ending comes off a bit abrupt, but at 335 pages, it certainly isn’t overstuffed. It’s still an engaging and page-turning experience.
In the end, the book reads a bit like a great first season of television, in that it comes to a satisfying conclusion, but still leaves the reader wanting more.
Fortunately, the next chapter, “Immortality: A Love Story,” arrives in February.
Whether Hazel’s tale develops into a longer series remains to be seen, but it starts with a strong entry that will please fans of both romance and classic horror.
Brendan Praeger teaches journalism and English at Wabaunsee High School in Alma.