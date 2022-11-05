Anatomy: A Love Story
“Anatomy: A Love Story,” by Dana Schwartz. Wednesday Books, 2022. 352 pages, $18.99.

“Anatomy: A Love Story” has a title that really captures what’s inside the cover.

The new young adult novel by author Dana Schwartz aims to please readers looking for teen romance, but also readers who like the trappings of classic horror novels. It is as if Jane Austen wrote a modern version of Frankenstein.

