When I visit the Manhattan Public Library, I like to check the nonfiction section of the new acquisitions. That is how I discovered “An Atlas of Extinct Countries.” Who could pass up something that appears to deal with geography, cartography, and political history? Turns out this is not really an atlas or even serious geography or history. It is instead an irreverent romp through 48 “countries” that no longer exist, at least not as independent entities.
Some of these political units are relatively large, long-lasting, and recognizable to most readers, like Yugoslavia (1918-41, 1945-92, pp. 232-235) and the German Democratic Republic (1949-90, pp. 220-223). Most are more obscure and/or short-lived, such as “The Great Republic of Rough and Ready, 7 April — 4 July 1850” (pp. 128-131) or “The Soviet Republic of Soldiers and Fortress-Builders of Naissaar, December 1917 — February 1918” (pp. 99-101). The briefest and smallest territorial unit: “Ottawa Civic Hospital Maternity Ward, 19 January 1943,” pp. 122-125).
Gideon Defoe, is (as the book jacket informed me) “author of The Pirates! book series” and wrote the screenplay for an Oscar-nominated film based on one of his books. “He has written about the sex lives of animals .... He does film development work ... and is developing a sitcom with BBC studios.” Given this intriguing background, I checked online to learn more about his pirate books and found the following assessment: “This is an outlandish book, and a fun read, but strictly for an amusing, no-mind-necessary larf.” Not a bad description of “The Atlas of Extinct Countries.”
On the book’s front cover is a blurb from CNN Travel that describes it as “meticulously researched but written for genuine laughs.” I would agree with the second part of this statement, It was an accomplishment, I guess, to find this many places, some significant, most quirky. But how meticulous can one be to write chapters that are three to five pages (including one page for a roughly-drawn map) and five to seven short paragraphs in length? There are some footnotes sprinkled throughout the book, a few of which cite sources. Defoe takes a few pages at the back of the book to describe a few flags and national anthems of defunct countries. He also appends a “select bibliography” of about 34 books (pp. 243-245).
Defoe apparently never intended this to be a scholarly or serious work. He tells his readers up front (pp. 15-16), “If you’re sitting in a boring geography exam, and want a book that sticks to a firm definition of what a country is, you are owed an apology.” He also warns us (p. 16) that we “should be rightfully suspicious of anything that tries to sum up the history of a place in 500 words.”
Despite all the emphasis on the quirky and comical, I found most of the chapters interesting and learned some things, even about places with which I was somewhat familiar. Napoleon Bonaparte, Gabriel D’Annunzio, Richard Feynman, Vladimir Putin and other colorful characters are all mentioned in the narrative (but the reader may have to take a little time searching for them, since the book has no index). Spots like Rapa Nui (Easter Island), Fiume, and Axum are probably worth more extensive exploration.
My suggestions to potential readers: Take a look at this book. Read a chapter or two to decide whether you like Defoe’s humor. If so, read the whole thing for the fun of it. If you want something more serious on any specific place, either check out some of the books in the bibliography or do an internet search. Enjoy!
William L. Richter is professor emeritus of political science and former associate provost for international programs at Kansas State University.