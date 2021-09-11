You may be familiar with Stacey Abrams as the past Georgia House Minority Leader and 2018 gubernatorial candidate, or perhaps you know her advocacy work to promote fair elections. However, you may be surprised to learn that she is also a compelling bestselling author of legal/political fiction. Her latest, “While Justice Sleeps,” is a strong competitor in the tradition of more famous authors like John Grisham, Dan Brown and Scott Turow.
At the beginning of this tale, Supreme Court justice Howard Wynn, a frequent swing vote on a divided court, has lapsed into a coma from which he may never return. To everyone’s surprise, he has left his legal power of attorney to his brilliant young law clerk Avery Keene. Apparently decisions like whether to remove him from life support and whether to resign from the Supreme Court are left to young Avery, the main protagonist of this book.
This does not sit well with Wynn’s estranged wife, the current President, and various bad guys in the world of politics, genetic research, and international crime. Avery and her three brilliant friends spend much of the book trying to evade these forces and find out what is going on behind the scenes of an upcoming court appeal to approve the merger of two large multinational biotech genetic engineering companies, who may or may not be up to serious nefarious activities.
Though Avery is a brilliant young legal scholar with some amazing memory abilities to boot, her three cohorts are dynamos in their own rights. Jared Wynn, the ailing justice’s only child from whom he has been estranged most of his life, is a computer whiz who can detect and block electronic eavesdropping, discover almost anyone’s current location, and generally do about anything one might hope computers can do for people trying to stay ahead of the bad guys. Avery’s apartment mate Ling, a medical researcher, and Justice Wynn’s young lawyer Noah round out the sleuthing quartet.
From the beginning it is clear that the stakes are very high after Justice Wynn’s nurse is found murdered. She is not the last mortal victim. Various arms of the federal government are involved (Supreme Court, the President, Homeland Security, the FBI and the Secret Service), as well as the murky underworld of multinational conglomerates and dubious medical research in places with relatively few ethical guidelines.
Like many thrillers, this story has anonymous phone calls and late-night clandestine meetings with informants, some of whom are prevented from showing up. Another recurring character is Avery’s drug-addicted mother, who lives on the street, except when she can sponge off her daughter. She eventually is drawn into the major plot line of intrigue, where she is clearly way out of her league.
This is a political and legal whodunit of immense complexity, though Abrams is a cogent writer who is surprisingly easy to read. This kind of book always leaves me wondering in places, “Surely that could never really happen, or could it?” The author constructs the story so convincingly that the reader is left thinking, “Well, maybe it could.” Recent history suggests we should not be too quick to dismiss extreme plot twists as unrealistic. Unquestionably this novel grabs one’s attention from the beginning and holds it throughout. You won’t want to set this down once you get started. One can only hope the author follows up with additional mysteries.
Richard Harris is a professor emeritus of psychological sciences at K-State.