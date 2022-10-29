This massive and meticulously researched tome is a substantial contribution to the scholarship of African American history in the U.S. However, it is also surprisingly readable to the serious layperson, with a compelling combination of statistics and stories of fascinating men and women you probably have never heard of. Author David Hackett Fischer is Emeritus Professor of History at Brandeis University and author of several previous books, including “Albion’s Seed“ about British settlement of North America and “Washington’s Crossing.”
Fischer takes a regional approach in “African Founders,” arguing that the experience of Africans, both enslaved and free, differed by region of the country. Specifically, he examines New England, Hudson Valley (New York and New Jersey), Delaware Valley (esp. Philadelphia), Chesapeake (MD and VA), South Carolina and Georgia, Louisiana, Western Frontier, Maritime history, and Florida. He also examines where in Africa and the West Indies the enslaved people came from. He argues that their origins have affected their experience in America. For example, Fulani herders from Senegal and Mali became exceptionally skilled cowboys in the American West. Other Africans were expert boat-makers, producing more advanced vessels than existed in Europe at the time.
In spite of the fact that slavery was everywhere for awhile, even in Puritan New England and Quaker Pennsylvania, there also had always been a sizable free Black population, always proportionately higher in the North but also present in the South. He outlines various ways that enslaved people became free, including purchasing one’s own or family members’ freedom, running away and not getting caught, manumission by owners, birth to a white mother, knowing the right people, practicing some indispensable craft, and other more unique paths. The early history of Africans in North America is not limited to slavery.
Although the focus of this book is the positive contributions of Africans to the history of the U.S., Fischer does not shy away from acknowledging the astoundingly cruel violence of the institution of slavery or the vicious racism that free Blacks had to endure, above all the fear of being kidnapped and sold into slavery. Their experiences were often truly heartbreaking. Fischer also clarifies that while slavery was widely present in the world during the colonial period, only in the Americas was it rigidly based on race. This allowed for a particularly cruel version of the practice, one that locked people into their assigned roles.
This is more than the story of Blacks versus whites. The chapter on the frontier argues that the cowboys of the West were as likely to have been African, Indigenous, Mexican, or mixed-race as they were to be white. The chapter on Florida is a fascinating look at, among others, the mixed-race Black Seminoles ruthlessly hunted by Southern slaveholders and federal military like Andrew Jackson. Influenced by its French and Spanish colonial masters, Louisiana was a cultural melting pot of European, African, and Indigenous cultures in a different way that the Atlantic coast colonies.
As is the case with many excellent history books, I found myself often wondering “Why didn’t I know anything about that?” American Black history is so often taught and conceptualized as the one-dimensional horrific institution of slavery. Far too seldom do we learn of the fascinating, creative, and often noble individuals behind the numbers. These people’s stories deserve to be told and Fischer does so brilliantly.
In a brief concluding chapter, Fischer discusses what he calls “African gifts” that have enriched our broader society in ways that are often not recognized. For example, Africans’ typical knowledge of multiple languages allowed them to quickly acquire the new European and other African languages in America. Their great emphasis on music led them to develop new instruments and styles of singing, ultimately contributing to numerous popular American music forms (e.g., spirituals, blues, jazz, gospel, bluegrass, rock, hip-hop, rap). Although some were already Catholic or Muslim at the time of their capture in Africa, the spirit-based African religions meshed well with certain aspects of white Christianity and worship, as well as sometimes nudging it in new directions.
In spite of its massive 750 pages of text, this book in some ways leaves the reader wanting even more. Most of the history covered is during the colonial period and pre-Civil War independence. Only occasional examples after that are discovered. However, scholarship on Reconstruction, the Jim Crow era, and modern racism has been flourishing recently from other historians. Fischer’s book fills a gaping void of earlier history.
For the serious researcher, Fischer offers around 200 pages of footnotes to back up his claims. There are also tables throughout the text detailing regional origins of Africans, population trends, and so forth. However, it is the stories of these remarkable African American men and women that you will remember the longest. The book is available in the Manhattan Public Library.
Richard Harris is a professor emeritus of psychological sciences at K-State.