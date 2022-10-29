African Founders
“African Founders: How Enslaved People Expanded American Ideals,” by David Hackett Fischer. Simon and Schuster, 2022. 944 pages, $40.

This massive and meticulously researched tome is a substantial contribution to the scholarship of African American history in the U.S. However, it is also surprisingly readable to the serious layperson, with a compelling combination of statistics and stories of fascinating men and women you probably have never heard of. Author David Hackett Fischer is Emeritus Professor of History at Brandeis University and author of several previous books, including “Albion’s Seed“ about British settlement of North America and “Washington’s Crossing.”

Fischer takes a regional approach in “African Founders,” arguing that the experience of Africans, both enslaved and free, differed by region of the country. Specifically, he examines New England, Hudson Valley (New York and New Jersey), Delaware Valley (esp. Philadelphia), Chesapeake (MD and VA), South Carolina and Georgia, Louisiana, Western Frontier, Maritime history, and Florida. He also examines where in Africa and the West Indies the enslaved people came from. He argues that their origins have affected their experience in America. For example, Fulani herders from Senegal and Mali became exceptionally skilled cowboys in the American West. Other Africans were expert boat-makers, producing more advanced vessels than existed in Europe at the time.

