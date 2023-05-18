Robert Rodriguez has been one of the best filmmakers on earth the last several decades. He has long been associated with Quentin Tarantino. But his latest film, “Hypnotic,” is really more like the work of Christopher Nolan.

It is science fiction. And it is about our weakness for illusion. But it is also Rodriguez’s statement against top-down organization. And along the way, “Hypnotic” is actually a pretty entertaining film.

Tags

Recommended for you