Robert Rodriguez has been one of the best filmmakers on earth the last several decades. He has long been associated with Quentin Tarantino. But his latest film, “Hypnotic,” is really more like the work of Christopher Nolan.
It is science fiction. And it is about our weakness for illusion. But it is also Rodriguez’s statement against top-down organization. And along the way, “Hypnotic” is actually a pretty entertaining film.
It stars Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, William Fitchner (you’ll know him when you see him), and, happily, Jeff Fahey. It is set in Texas and, as is often the case with the films of the San Antonio native, a Mexico we never see in anyone else’s movies. And it takes one gigantic risk. More on that later.
“Hypnotic” tells us that there are humans with psychic powers who can quickly take over the minds of those they meet. Once they have this control, the “hypnotics” arrange for their subjects to do their bidding, and they do this by suggesting illusions that then take over the subjects’ notions of reality.
Detective Rourke discovers these hypnotics when he is called from a session with a psychologist. The psychologist seems to be trying to help him adjust to the disappearance of his five- or six-year-old daughter. In flashbacks we see that he was with her in a public park and that he looked away for a moment. The little girl disappeared, apparently abducted by a quiet loner.
Rourke is called out of his session by his police partner. The two of them are interested in a series of odd bank robberies—someone has been walking into safety deposit vaults in Austin banks and has been walking out with the contents of box 23, in each case. The cops arrive at a bank that was mentioned by an anonymous caller.
Rourke sees an odd man (Fitchner) approach a woman, who then begins to strip and walk through the commercial neighborhood. Then the odd fellow, who has a cigarette lighter with him, speaks to two uniformed policemen. Rourke recognizes this as evidence that the cops are working with lighter man.
The fellow walks into a bank, but Rourke is in the vault before him. What follows is a sequence of events inside and outside the bank, as lighter boy uses a bomb to get away, and the partly stripped woman and the bank teller distract almost everyone from him. He orders two cops to kill each other and escapes from Rourke by jumping off the top floor of a parking garage.
The anonymous call, it turns out, came from a fortune teller’s store front. When Rourke goes there he meets a psychic woman (Braga) who explains the hypnotic idea and suggests that lighter boy is a powerful psychic who is picking up reminders of his consciousness, reminders left before a manual reset of his powers. The contents of box 23 in that third bank is a photo of Rourke’s daughter.
After his partner is controlled by lighter man, the woman and Rourke join forces and run off to Mexico to find a hypnotic who, like the detective, has strong resistance to mental control. All the way there, tarot card girl is explaining a government program that uses hypnotics to influence international events.
And while that explanation gets us to the central concern of the story, it also takes too long. Movies are visual entertainment. And even novels, which use talk better than does film, can be harmed if there is too much talking. As there is here.
Nevertheless, the continuing action, when it comes, is fast and amusing. And audiences who liked Affleck in “The Accountant” will find him satisfactory in Rodriguez’s warning about the dangers of secret government action.