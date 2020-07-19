Life continues despite a global pandemic. People continue to make happy memories, including getting married. Katie and Matt Custer decided to go ahead with their wedding despite stay-at-home orders and nationwide shutdowns.
“We had a lot of factors to consider moving forward with our marriage,” Katie said. “We gave a lot of thought, and we had a lot of outside factors to consider.”
Katie graduated from K-State in December 2019 with degrees in family studies and Spanish. Currently, she works for Healthier Greenwood County and lives in Emporia, where Matt is finishing his degree in environmental science at Emporia State.
After meeting in 2017, Katie and Matt spent a majority of their relationship apart. Katie even studied abroad in Spain for a semester toward the beginning of their relationship. Matt stayed at Emporia State.
“During the summer of 2019, I moved to Emporia for my internship and then we were in the same town,” Katie said. “But for two years we were long distance.”
In 2018, Matt proposed to Katie just before her birthday. They went to Olive Garden — Katie’s favorite restaurant — and then got ice cream.
The couple kept their original wedding date of May 23 because it was the best option for them, Katie said.
“Originally we planned for about 100 people to attend,” Katie said. “We altered our wedding to follow the guidelines of the number of people who could be in a group setting so we had 15 people instead of 100.”
In addition to the small in-person ceremony, Katie and Matt broadcast their wedding to friends on Facebook Live. Afterward, they held a small, socially distant reception.
“It wasn’t the wedding we planned for, but … it was just about Matt and I getting married, and we were able to do that and have a nice day. It made the day a little less stressful by having so few people around.”
In the future, Katie and Matt want to have a small reception or party with all the friends and family members who couldn’t attend the ceremony, but they are unsure when that will happen. Because of the uncertainty of the pandemic, they are playing it by ear.
“We wish more of our family and friends could have been there, but it was still good, and it really was a great day,” Katie said.