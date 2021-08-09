Leola Brown Montgomery said her husband, Oliver Brown, was “a man who liked to get things done.”
“He loved his family, and he was always out to help somebody,” Brown Montgomery said.
Brown Montgomery, who turned 100 years old on May 7, was married to Rev. Oliver Brown for 22 years. On Saturday, she got to watch as local families walked the halls of the brand-new school building named after her husband.
Manhattan-Ogden school district officials had a grand opening for Oliver Brown Elementary and gave tours of the facility that honors the lead plaintiff in the historic Supreme Court case, Brown vs. Board of Education. That case ultimately led to the desegregation of public schools after a ruling in 1954.
Brown joined the lawsuit after Topeka schools denied his daughter Linda admission to a nearby all-white elementary school in their neighborhood as a third-grade student. Linda died in 2018 at age 75.
Brown Montgomery said her husband, who died in 1961 at age 42, would’ve been “thrilled beyond belief” to have a school building named in his honor.
“He would’ve wondered if he was worthy of it,” Brown Montgomery said.
She said she had to let the thought of a school being named after her late husband “sink in a little.”
“It just seemed unbelievable,” Brown Montgomery said. “I thought, ‘They really want to do this?’ But it’s a wonderful thing.”
Cheryl Brown Henderson, the youngest daughter in the Brown family, attended the grand opening along with her mother and several other family members.
She said they got a tour of the new school “room by room” before the ceremonies began, and they were impressed by what they saw.
“It’s a wonderful building, yes indeed,” Brown Henderson said. “They thought of everything.”
Brown Henderson created informational posters outlining the history behind the end of “separate but equal” practices and how her family, along with a dozen other families, was involved. The posters hang on the wall in the school cafeteria and provide context on the court case’s role as a milestone in the Civil Rights Movement. The informational plaques also include a glossary of legal terminology to help students learn more about the person for whom the school is named.
“For all of the plaintiffs in Brown v. Board, it was about family,” Brown Henderson said. “They were really looking out for better opportunities for their children.”
“Helping families, you can’t do anything better,” Brown Montgomery said.
Brown Henderson said she hopes the next generation will learn from the mistakes of the previous ones.
“That’s what history is about,” Brown Henderson said. “So often, people’s eyes kind of roll into the back of their head when you mention history, but that’s because they don’t recognize the importance of history.”
Brown Henderson said the issues with racial inequity and discrimination we see today “we’ve experienced before.”
“I think it’s because we didn’t learn the lessons well enough before,” Brown Henderson said. “So, you can only hope, in a place like this where the teachers are motivated by what this building represents, that the object lessons and academic lessons the children will encounter will help them not make the same mistakes that we are making now and have been made before.”
Oliver Brown Elementary is the first new school in USD 383 in 25 years. The school’s first principal, Erin Lopez, addressed the crowd on Saturday and said it is “difficult to express the privilege that it is” to build a fresh school culture.
“The USD 383 school board and community gave us such a unique opportunity by naming this school after Oliver Brown and giving us another magnificent place to continue this essential work,” Lopez said.
Lopez said teachers and staff members at the school will “work to create positive change through culturally sensitive, equitable education.” She said her teachers will teach to state standards and “continue to grow and refine our practices as educators.”
“Most importantly, we will provide an equitable education for every student that walks through these doors,” Lopez said.
Brown Henderson said at some point in a child’s life, adults start influencing his or her perception and opinions of others, oftentimes in a negative manner.
“At that point we begin to divide,” Brown Henderson said. “I’ve often wondered what would happen if that never happened. … Imagine if that didn’t happen, and children are allowed to continue to enjoy each other as people, have friendships outside of their neighborhoods and outside of their faith and ethnicity, without any barrier.”
Brown Henderson is the founder of the Brown Foundation for Educational Equity, Excellence and Research. She also owns an educational consulting firm and often writes and speaks on topics of equity and social justice. She said to get past the “divisive discourse” throughout the nation currently, American politicians must return to governing and stop “holding on to power and demonizing people who don’t believe politically as they believe.”
“That is completely destructive,” Brown Henderson said. “It certainly doesn’t help us take care of our families, or educate our children, or be good citizens. … It’s been frightening, I must say.”
Brown Henderson said she was encouraged by the marches following the murder of George Floyd by Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis last year, but she was shocked by the “intentionally planted hoopla” created using critical race theory as a distraction from broader issues of racial inequity.
Critical race theory is an academic and legal concept that examines how racism is embedded into the U.S. lawmaking process. The subject circulated through USD 383 after the Riley County Republican Party sent an email in May that claimed the district had used teacher training to adopt critical race theory, which the party claimed would lead to “factually inaccurate and inflammatory social justice indoctrination of our children.” District officials said what they adopted and later withdrew was a training opportunity for teachers in the realm of culturally responsive teaching and learning.
The CRTL training, which has a similar acronym to critical race theory, was intended to help teachers address gaps in student success. Kansas State Department of Education officials have said that critical race theory is not taught in Kansas schools. Six GOP-led states — Idaho, Iowa, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas — have passed laws meant to ban the topic from being taught in schools.
Brown Henderson said it breaks her heart that people would become “morally outraged” over a concept that was intentionally used as a ploy to distract them from larger issues of race and justice. Her mother said they’ve forgotten how to treat others as they would want to be treated.
“I think if people would think of the golden rule, keep it utmost in their mind, it’d be a better world,” Brown Montgomery said.