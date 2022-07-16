This morning I walked around the Manhattan City Park.
After seven years of football participation, slips on icy sidewalks in Aggieville, andchemotherapy, I am definitely a “slow moving vehicle.” I use two walking sticks to help keep me upright. Imagine cross country skiing. Sort of.
OK. So let’s say you drove in from Aggieville on North Manhattan Avenue and entered directly into the park. Remember the old days of not enough parking, and then later some gravel parking? It is all well-done cement parking on both sides of the roadway. Very nice.
All the streets in the park have names now: North Park, Central Park, East Park, and Springboard Lane. You can’t just drive through the area. Instead, you can enter a series of loops or dead ends. I’m sure this helps keep the area safer for bikers and pedestrians.
As I opened my door I could hear the laughter and cheering of two events taking place on the closest baseball diamonds. If I saw correctly, they were both adult co-ed kickball games!
It was about 6:30 in the morning, and these folks were definitely having a good time together.
I loved to play kickball in grade school. One day at Eugene Field I kicked the ball over the fence — a guaranteed home run — during our lunch hour game. I was so proud coming back to class, until I caught wind that something tragic had happened in Dallas, Texas, that day. The rumor was that the president and his wife had been shot. That sure took the wind out of my sails. November 22, 1963.
There were piles of branches near the street around the park. I know the city crews have been working hard to deal with the tree damage all over town. It you see one of the crews, I’ll bet they would appreciate a smile and a sincere thank you for their efforts. I talked to one crew yesterday that spent a week and a half on just three streets in Northview.
When I was a kid, there was a dirt path around the park, hardened by years of big and little feet. Then they put in wood chips. Unfortunately, they had a tendency to wash away with a big rain. You’ll be happy to know that there is now a wide cement walkway on all four sides of the park named Clarenberg Trail. Somewhat recently the sidewalk on the east side of the park was routed back away from 11th Street, adding both variety and safety.
The city government also installed some lampposts (not quite “Narnian”, but cool nonetheless) so that the entire route has light at night.
There are three drinking fountains along the route. Remember the old fountains? When they were working, you could just barely get some water if you pressed your mouth up against the metal cover. Boy, was that sanitary! And there were always some rowdy boys who figured out how to spray their buddies — or enemies — by pressing a thumb on the water opening.
In the time I was there walking, I probably met or was passed by about 25 folks (several multiple times!). There were walkers, dog-walkers (special praise to the young woman with two Great Danes who did her diligent duty when one of the Danes did his business), friends out for a stroll, joggers, and one actual runner. There was a young couple holding hands — very sweet.
Three men were standing huddled together for a word of prayer, while in another place three ladies were seated around a picnic table and seemed to be friends enjoying a visit. I received many smiles and warm greetings.
I guess it was easy to tell that walking is a struggle for me, and I received several words of encouragement about my effort. Hey, this is Manhattan, Kansas, you know. People are generally friendly here.
On rounding the first corner (northeast), I came upon what is now Wefald Pavilion. I remember so many picnics in that old building in the brutal heat of the summer — man, was it hot! And running around on the steps for the band.
If you haven’t been to Manhattan for several years, you would hardly recognize the fully enclosed and air-conditioned pavilion of today. It is converted into an ice rink in the winter, and the Arts in the Park stage and seating area has been added to the south of the pavilion to provide a wonderful venue for summer entertainment.
Park staff was planting some beautiful flowers southeast of the Arts in the Park area, and I could see that the rose gardens looked very sharp. Maybe I’ll wander over there on another day.
The old playground has long ago been replaced by several generations of new and improved equipment to climb on and slide down. There is a spongy outdoor carpet under the whole thing. (How are kids supposed to skin their knees these days?)
On the southeast corner, Johnny Kaw stands proudly on duty, while the grass has almost completely covered the natural stone walkway heading northwest from the corner and back toward the playground.
On the south side of the park stands a very majestic sycamore tree, which I’m sure many of you remember. I’m sure because about 20 or 30 of you carved the initials of you and your beloved in the side of the tree! I suppose that is a federal offense these days, but it was kind of nice to see that token of old time romance.
The H.P. Wareham “Fountain” is filled with flowers instead of water these days, and it looks quite nice. I didn’t venture over to the City Pool, but I could hear the sounds of swim lessons in progress. That water was sooo cold. I was a lifeguard there in my early high school years. Best tan I ever had. Lots of fun times.
Closer to the sidewalk were the horseshoe pits, a small picnic shelter, and a series of sand volleyball pits that get used regularly. I’ve used them many times over the years.
Next came the third baseball diamond. I specifically remember having Jesse Baker as my coach one year, and that he gave this chubby grade school kid (me) a chance to be pitcher. I still have a game ball from a no-hitter I pitched, which I’m sure was just as much due to the athletic ability of my team-mates as my efforts.
On the southwest corner of the park there is a trio of flags in a very nice display to honor Manhattan’s sister town in Europe. Czechoslovakia, I believe. Lovely flowers.
About three-fourths of the walk was shaded in the early morning, and I believe quite a bit of it would be shaded even in the middle of the day.
Moving on around the west edge, there are a set of tennis courts that I remember riding my skateboard on — so smooth. Farther back to the east are the set of three courts where Steve Snodgrass taught me how to play the game. I made it to No. 13 on the MJHS Tennis Team, I’m proud to say, but future years sent me in other sporting directions.
As I neared the northwest corner, I could see my car and began to feel some hope that I would live to see another day. (My shirt was soaked with sweat.) In my youth, that corner of the park was utilized as part of the giant annual Easter Egg Hunt. Sometimes I would find eggs several weeks after the hunt. What a great treasure, I thought.
I didn’t mention that I was joined on my walk by several quite healthy mosquitos. I did what I could to keep them from making me their next victim. On the other hand, when I came across different bugs crossing the sidewalk I did what I could to keep from stepping on them. After all, what did they ever do to me?
OK. That’s probably more than enough. So glad you could join me on my early morning walk around the City Park.
Maybe I’ll see you there sometime.