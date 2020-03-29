Many books have been written concerning the Trump administration. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” is one is the most detailed and thorough so far. The authors, Washington Post writers Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig who have won Pulitzer Prizes for their previous reporting, provide a clear and lively account of events and interactions from Trump’s election in November 2016 to the issuing of the Mueller Report in April 2019. A brief epilogue touches on Trump’s telephone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the beginnings of his presidential impeachment.
One remarkable feature of this book is its reporting of events, conversations and even individual participants’ perceptions in vivid detail. One can only imagine the extensive interviews the authors must have conducted with the numerous people who were “in the room” when events were happening or even thinking the thoughts later described in the book.
As the title and subtitle suggest, the central character in this narrative is Mr. Trump himself. He has used the phrase “very stable genius” to refer to himself on numerous occasions. Anyone who does not see the irony in this characterization should read this book. Instances of Trump blowing up at and demeaning top-ranking generals, firing and belittling cabinet officers and other officials by tweet, undermining alliances and cozying up to dictators, and making snap decisions such as pulling troops out of Syria and abandoning Kurdish allies, demonstrate anything but stability. Perhaps “genius” is a more ambiguous term, since it might refer to a certain “flair” rather than knowledge or understanding. Trump’s willful ignorance — his refusal to be briefed on issues or to be taught anything by people who know more about a subject than he does, even to assert that he knows more than the generals or other experts — certainly does not correspond to what most would consider genius. Perhaps the greatest irony is that Trump seems genuinely to believe this description of himself.
Rucker and Leonnig also provide fascinating portrayals of many public servants who sought to serve their country as high-ranking officials in the Trump administration. Most of them ended up being dumped, demeaned and humiliated by the person they had tried loyally to serve. Trump’s treatment of Jeff Sessions, Rex Tillerson, Kirstjen Nielsen, Generals H. R. McMaster, James Mattis and John Kelly, and many others has been consistent in its self-centeredness and cruelty.
In some ways this book has modified my views of Trump — from revulsion to something more akin to pity. It must be painful, in a way, to go through life with an ego so big and so fragile that it is impossible to treat adversaries or even subordinates with respect. Perhaps telling himself and others that he is a “very stable genius” helps.
Despite its being well-written, this is not necessarily an easy book to read. Trump supporters are not likely to appreciate it, though some may miss the irony in the title and even cheer on their hero’s erratic behavior. Trump critics may get tired of reading about one despicable action after another. But I hope both supporters and critics will hang in there and read the book in its entirety. One ominous closing message of the book is that the Trump administration of 2020 is not the same as that of 2017. Most of the “adults in the room” that tried to maintain some levels of order and decency in the Trump White House have been replaced by “enablers” like Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.
A “Trump unleashed, unchained, unhinged” (page 415) will test America as never before. Like the coronavirus pandemic, this will probably get a lot worse before it gets better.
This book is available at the Manhattan Public Library.
William L. Richter is professor emeritus of political science and former associate provost for international programs at Kansas State University.