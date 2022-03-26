The Academy Awards ceremony airs at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC, hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.
This year’s Oscars are expected to return to a more normal state. Last year saw a pandemic-safe ceremony and a slim slate of eligible films. But it was still a strange year for film, and most people didn’t make it to the theater as often as usual.
Fortunately, streaming options were better in 2021, and all of this year’s best picture nominees are currently available for anyone who wants to catch up before the ceremony. Here’s a rundown on the best picture nominees and a few other big races to pay attention to Sunday night.
Belfast
Director Kenneth Branagh’s story of The Troubles in Northern Ireland received a lot of Oscar buzz at its release, but it’s not a favorite according to most experts. Still, with seven nominations, including acting, screenplay and directing, it’s hard to count out. It’s Branagh’s second directing nomination, more than 30 year’s after 1990’s “Hamlet.”
Available to rent online
CODA
“CODA” (Child of Deaf Adults), has some momentum heading into the ceremony, recently winning best ensemble from the Screen Actors Guild and best picture from the Producer Guild. The film follows a high school girl pursuing a music scholarship that strains her relationship with her deaf parents and brother. The film stars Marlee Matlin, the only deaf actor to win an Oscar, although she could be joined by her co-star Troy Kotsur, nominated this year. The film is great, although somewhat conventional, and is a lighter option than most of the other nominees.
Streaming on Apple+
Don’t Look Up
“Don’t Look Up,” one of two Netflix films in the best picture race, dominated social media when it was released at Christmas. An allegory and a satire of the media, politics and our collective response to climate change, it features an Oscar-approved cast (Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep), and director Adam McKay was nominated for his previous two films (Vice, The Big Short). With nominations for editing, score and screenplay, as well as a political message that should resonate with Academy members, “Don’t Look Up” has a solid chance to bring home some statues.
Streaming on Netflix
Drive My Car
A 179-minute Japanese film about an actor coping with the death of his wife, “Drive My Car” was also almost impossible to see until a couple of weeks ago — but it’s worth the effort. Also nominated for best director, adapted screenplay and foreign film, it would have seemed like more of a longshot until the South Korean film “Parasite” dominated the Oscars a couple of years ago. Actor Hidetoshi Nishijima didn’t receive a nomination, but he won top awards from several critics. It’s a slow burn, but ultimately engrossing film that deserves the attention it has received from the Academy.
Streaming on HBO Max
Dune
Based on the classic science fiction novel, and following some less successful attempts at adaptation in the past, “Dune” is the biggest spectacle of the nominees. Director Denis Villenueve recreates a beautiful and terrifying desert planet with incredible sets, special effects and performances. With 10 Oscar nominations, “Dune” could dominate the technical categories, but the lack of a director nomination indicates it might have a hard time winning best picture. Still, it’s one of the best movies of the year, and it’s a shame more people couldn’t see it on the big screen.
Streaming on HBO Max
King Richard
Much like its producers, Venus and Serena Williams, “King Richard” is anything but a conventional sports story. Its best chance at an award comes in the best actor race, where Will Smith is the favorite, but it is competing in six categories, including screenplay, supporting actress and original song.
Available to rent online
Licorice Pizza
Director Paul Thomas Anderson gets award attention whenever he makes a film, but he still hasn’t scored a best picture win. “Licorice Pizza,” a film that tracks the treacherous navigation of first love in 1973 California, has three nominations, including best screenplay and director. Some of the performances deserved a nomination as well.
Available to rent online
Nightmare Alley
Director Guillermo Del Toro’s last film, “The Shape of Water,” became one of the strangest best picture winners in recent memory. His latest follows a grifter working his way through the circus. It feels like two movies because of a shift halfway through, but performances by Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett are mesmerizing. It’s also nominated for cinematography, costumes and production design.
Streaming on Hulu and HBO Max
The Power of the Dog
Director Jane Campion has already made history as the only woman to be nominated for best director twice, she won a writing Oscar for “The Piano,” and is the favorite to win for directing this year. “The Power of the Dog” leads the field with 12 nominations, including four acting nominations (Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemmons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee). It’s a powerful and beautifully made film that rewards multiple viewings. It also represents Netflix’s best hope at a best picture win, after previous hopes for “Roma” and “The Irishman” fell short.
Streaming on Netflix
West Side Story
When Steven Spielberg announced an adaptation of “West Side Story,” many wondered if it was really necessary. We shouldn’t have doubted Spielberg — the movie more than justifies its existence. Spieberg became the first person to receive a directing nomination in six consecutive decades. Its seven nominations include supporting actress, where Ariana deBose is favored to win, and several technical categories. While it won’t win 10 Oscars like the 1961 original, it definitely has a chance at a big night.
Streaming on Disney+ and HBO Max
Other awards
• “Hamilton” creator Lin Manuel-Miranda could become an E.G.O.T. winner if “Encanto” wins best song. Some people might be surprised that “Dos Oruguitas” was Disney’s submission for the film, as “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” went on to become the movie’s runaway hit.
• The highest grossing film of the year, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” is only competing in one category — visual effects. Spider-Man fans can still cheer for Andrew Garfield who is up for best actor for “Tick, Tick… Boom!”
• Although it didn’t crack the best picture list, “Flee” received three nominations including best animated film, best documentary and best international feature (Denmark). It’s currently streaming on Hulu.
• To speed up the show, eight awards will be presented before the broadcast begins, and the speeches will be edited into the show. The awards are documentary short, editing, make-up and hair, original score, production design, animated short, live action short and sound.
• Denzel Washington earned his 10th nomination as lead actor in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” A win would give him three Oscars, a feat only seven others have achieved, including Frances McDormand last year.