The inimitable C.S. Lewis once wrote, “Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. (…) (For) those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.” I would not be surprised if the French Revolution was on his mind when he wrote these words. Rarely before had a group of men so adamant on securing liberty so thoroughly and repeatedly taken away the liberty they claimed as their goal.
Jeremy Popkin, a history professor from the University of Kentucky, has followed up his “A Short History of the French Revolution” with “A New World Begins: A History of the French Revolution.”
I started this 600-page book in February and, as of writing this, it is the middle of June, which is a testament to just how (un)productive I’ve been during this lockdown. The problem I ran into while reading this, besides my own laziness, is that “A New World” is both exhaustive and exhausting for me to read. Unlike many other histories I’ve read, I could never do more than 30 or 40 pages in one sitting before having to take a mental break.
This isn’t at all to say “New World” is a bad book. Quite the contrary — if it were, I would have never finished it. It’s just dense. There are analyses of parliamentary debates, newspaper articles, street protests, speeches, religious services, military maneuvers, backroom deals and much more.
But for me, the difference between this book and when I read about American or, to some extent, English history is I don’t have the prior context to easily fit people into place. When I read, say, “Stark Mad Abolitionists,” and it talks about the Kansas Legislature’s plea to the Buchanan administration, I can put that into context based on what I know about Buchanan.
“New World” takes us on a step-by-step tour through the French Revolution starting with the first rumblings of discontent with the birth of Louis XVI and the later publication of the Encyclopédie and going all the way through the fall of Napoleon 40 years later.
I took lots of notes with page references, but as I go through them now I’m just looking at a long list of atrocities and stupidities, which more or less sums up the French Revolution. I’ve heard it compared on occasion to the American Revolution, which had occurred 20 years or so years prior, and the comparisons could not be further off.
Where the Americans fought to preserve what they had previously, the French tore down every supporting pillar of society and replaced it with immaterial angry shouting about rights and liberty. Also lots of extra-constitutional killing.
Popkin takes great strides in his book to try and point out the benefits that the Revolution brought. France became the first European power to abolish slavery (though that was later revoked in the colonies), and they made great strides in giving women equal rights (though that was also later revoked). I appreciate the accomplishments he points out, but I can’t muster the enthusiasm he tries to instill simply because these gains didn’t stick. When America passed the 13th and 19th amendments, that was it. France’s first place prizes get an asterisk next to them because they didn’t last.
The only other minor criticism I have of “New World” is that Popkin is occasionally tries to lessen the culpability of the revolutionaries who committed atrocities or softens the language used to describe the terror. Certainly not all the time or even most of the time. A couple instances stuck out to me, but I only have space to describe one.
After the death of revolutionary leader Maximilien Robespierre, Popkin gives an editorial saying that while the terror hadn’t “respected the ideal of liberty,” it also “continued to promote the other great revolutionary ideal of equality, embedding it deeply in the minds and daily habits of the population. Even in hindsight it is difficult to say that the basic achievements of the Revolution could have been preserved in 1793 and 1794 without something resembling a revolutionary dictatorship.”
I’m sorry, what? This is after describing how people were rounded up on mere suspicion, given no trial, and then were either guillotined, shot or chained to a sinking ship with a bunch of other prisoners for a mass drowning. As Lewis said, a dictatorship of omnipotent busybodies.
In the end, I’d recommend the book to someone who already has at least a passing knowledge of French history and major persons. I don’t have that, and it was a slog, but I’m still glad I read it. So take that as you may.
Aaron Pauls is a service technician for McKinzie Pest Control.