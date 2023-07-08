From left, Andrew Metcalf, Colten Jesse and Connor Adcock perform one of the band’s original songs as part of the Arts in the Park series on Friday, June 30, 2023. The band was met with heavy rainfall which shortened their concert.
Colten Jesse and the Hooligans perform Friday, June 30, 2023, at Norvell Band Shell for the Arts in the Park series. Despite the rain, approximately 50 people stayed and watched the short performance before it was rained out. The up-and-coming country/Americana band is on a 20-city tour.
Hunter Arnold plays the drums during Colten Jesse and the Hooligans’ concert Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of this summer’s Arts in the Park series. Arnold has only been playing drums for two years now.
How best to describe Colten Jesse and the Hooligans?
“Just roll the dice on the Seven Dwarves, and you got us,” drummer Hunter Arnold said.
There are just four band members, but it does seem to fit: Jesse, the lead singer and guitarist, was bashful when asked about his successful bull riding career and songwriting skills; bass guitarist Connor Adcock showed a dopey side with all of his jokes; guitarist Andrew Metcalf embodied Doc with his experience in the music industry and long beard; and Arnold was just happy and excited to play in Manhattan.
The Hooligans, a country and Americana band, came together in 2021 and have been on an upward trajectory ever since. Formed in Oklahoma, they have performed at countless venues and have almost 300,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Their single “Marlboro Man,” is approaching 11 million plays and 4 million views on YouTube, while “Firewater” has accumulated more than 6.7 million plays.
“I don’t think we even understand it at this point,” Metcalf said. “It hasn’t really set in for us. It still kind of seems like we are hanging out, and doing this shit is more for fun than a job.”
They said performing is what they do for fun.
“This is paying the bills, and this is fun as shit,” Jesse said.
Each member in the group met at different times and under different circumstances, but one thing that is the same for all of them is how quickly they click each time they come together again to play.
“It’s insane. We’re here for a reason,” Arnold said. “I don’t know what it is, but we’re going to do something cool, and we’ll make the best of it.”
While Adcock and Metcalf have been musical performers most of their life, Jesse and Arnold are newer to the music industry.
Arnold didn’t learn to play the drums until two years ago, but he said he owes his skill to those who helped him along the way, including Adcock.
Though he doesn’t have much experience with writing music, Jesse found inspiration in his everyday life and from artists.
“I appreciate being able to recollect and write stories about what I lived and did,” Jesse said.
Looking back on their career over the last two years, they said one of their favorite venues to play at is Burgie’s in Arbuckle, California. One day, they hope to perform at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in the Denver area.
During their stop June 30 at Norvell Band Shell, the Hooligans encountered a thunderstorm that delayed and then cut the performance short. They played a short set for the intrepid audience members who stayed to watch.
However, band members said they still enjoyed the experience and hope to come back to the Little Apple again.
“It was good while it lasted,” Jesse said to the crowd. “Didn’t expect the rain to come back. Thanks, Manhattan, for coming to hang out with us for 15 minutes, and hopefully we will get to come back.”