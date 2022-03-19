I am sure a lot more people have heard about “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” than have read it. It has been controversial since an earlier version was published as a New York Times supplement in 2019. The person who at that time occupied the White House attacked it and created his own “1776 Project” to protect “patriotic education.” Since then, the book has been targeted as part of the bogus, but effective, campaign against “critical race theory” (CRT). The anti-CRT craze helped to elect a governor of Virginia and members of local school boards across the country.
Despite all the hoopla, I found this book to be remarkably even-tempered in its tone and scholarly in its presentation. It consists of a preface and 18 chapters, each with a single-word title: Origins, Democracy, Race, Sugar, Fear, Dispossession, Capitalism, Politics, Citizenship, Self-Defense, Punishment, Inheritance, Medicine, Church, Music, Healthcare, Traffic, Progress, Justice. Each chapter includes a relatively lengthy essay followed by one or two entries in what the book calls a literary timeline. Each such entry is a brief historical fact followed by a related poem or short piece of fiction. The timeline starts (p. 3) with the August 1619 arrival in Virginia of the ship “White Lion” with 20-30 captive Africans, and ends (p. 478) with the May 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Nikole Hannah-Jones, who led the creation of the project, authored the preface and the first and last chapters. She writes on race matters for the New York Times Magazine and has won Pulitzer, Peabody and George Polk awards and a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship (the so-called Genius Grant). The other contributors include other journalists, historians, poets, and others. The only one whose writing I had previously read was Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama. I found almost all the chapters to be clear and engaging.
The core argument of the book is that the central role of slavery in the history of our country has been systematically suppressed and “that we all suffer for the poor history we’ve been taught.” (P. xxiii.) This volume (and a lot of other historical scholarship on which it draws) suggests an alternate narrative. Black involuntary servitude created much of the wealth that built the United States, both South and North. Slavery contributed to the development of accounting and large-scale management systems, Bill-of-Rights protection of state militias, and regressive taxation. Black struggles for citizenship and justice have helped to bring about benefits for many others, including public schools in the South, but Black people themselves have often been denied the fruits of those efforts. In the final essay, Hannah-Jones make a strong argument for reparations. After the Civil War, she points out, former slaves were initially granted land (“forty acres and a mule”) to rebuild their lives. President Andrew Johnson canceled that program but assured that the former white slaveholders received compensation (i.e., reparations) for the loss of their human “property.”
Many readers, I suspect, will find much of this book shocking, not because it is false but because of our prior false perceptions of our country’s history. For instance (p. 465): “According to a 2020 report by the Equal Justice Initiative, white Americans lynched at least 6,500 Black people from the end of the Civil War to 1950, an average of three every two weeks for eight and a half decades. (Since 2015, law enforcement has killed, on average, nearly five Black people a week.)” Hannah-Jones also notes (p. 470) “an almost pathological denial about the depth of Black financial struggle.” A 2019 Yale University study, she points out, found that “most Americans believe that Black households hold $90 in wealth for every $100 held by white households. The actual amount is $10.”
For me, the most memorable line of the book was in one of the chapter-ending poems (p. 191):
...I am afraid —
not of the noose, nor of white men
and their ease with brutality but
of willful ignorance: that famous
stupidity that gives its adherents
comfort and many companions.
I hope this book will be widely read, seriously considered, and discussed. It is available at the Manhattan Public Library.
William L. Richter is professor emeritus and former associate provost for international programs at Kansas State University.