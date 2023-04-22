When I was a youngster, the family planted redbud trees on two sides of the property. With each storm, I get to remove more and more of these trees as they have out lived their useful life. Replacing the redbuds with diverse tree species is good management. Spring is a good time to plant trees.

The last Friday in April is Kansas Arbor Day. I suggest you take inventory of your trees and determine if you have room for additional ones. There are many reasons to have trees. Trees are useful in providing shade, food, shelter, and beauty. Storm water management is aided by having trees planted in our urban setting.

Tags

Recommended for you