When I was a youngster, the family planted redbud trees on two sides of the property. With each storm, I get to remove more and more of these trees as they have out lived their useful life. Replacing the redbuds with diverse tree species is good management. Spring is a good time to plant trees.
The last Friday in April is Kansas Arbor Day. I suggest you take inventory of your trees and determine if you have room for additional ones. There are many reasons to have trees. Trees are useful in providing shade, food, shelter, and beauty. Storm water management is aided by having trees planted in our urban setting.
Kansas once was mostly barren of trees. It is hard to imagine a Kansas or a home landscape without trees. Trees shading the home can reduce attic temperatures as much as 40 degrees.
Proper planting is essential in long term success for a tree. Digging a wide hole, setting the root flares at ground level, pulling the roots to fan out from the trunk, back filling the hole with the existing soil and watering to settle the soil are the important steps to planting the tree. Mulching is a good idea too.
Since there were few trees here to begin with, trees have been introduced to see how they will grow. Trees are still being tested to see which ones do well. There are many kinds of trees that will grow in Kansas. The tree and the site need to be in harmony.
You can celebrate Arbor Day by planting a tree. Or go on the Manhattan City Park tree walk or the K-State Campus tree walk. The guides can be obtained at riley.ksu.edu/lawn-garden/plants-to-grow. A self-guided tour can be done at the Keats Park and at the Kansas Forest Service’s arboretum on their grounds at 2610 Claflin Road.
Check out two K-State Research and Extension publications on trees available from the local office or online. “Planting Ornamental Trees and Shrubs” and “Shade and Ornamental Trees for Kansas” are available to aid in Kansas Arbor Day.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.