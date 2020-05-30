What is there to say, really, in the matter of George Floyd?
He was killed at the hands of -- or the knee of, technically -- a man with a sworn duty to protect him. He died for no apparent reason. He begged for mercy. There is no indication that he did anything to deserve any tough treatment by the police; he was arrested after a convenience store clerk said he tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill. The police initially said he tried to resist arrest, but that does not appear to be true.
Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt with his left knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck for approximately eight minutes, while Mr. Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. At one point, Mr. Floyd begged for his own mother, who has been dead for some time. Three other police officers basically stood by and watched, doing nothing to stop the killing.
Mr. Floyd, it probably goes without saying, was a black man.
It’s a scenario that Americans have seen played out many times. In recent years, there’s been bystander video, and so it’s been impossible to ignore, and it’s been impossible for police to hide. That has led to protests and rioting and attempts at reform, and national debate. We’re obviously in for it again.
We wish we had a solution. We don’t.
The best we can hope for is to listen to each other. Listen actively. We can all try, as best we can, to put ourselves in the shoes of another. We should respect one another, and try to value each other.
Looting and rioting is not a solution, and is not in any way excusable. On that matter, we need to listen to Bernice King, the youngest daughter of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Violence in fact creates more problems. It is not a solution,” Ms. King said at a news conference. She said she felt and understood the anger of protesters but added, “There are people who would try to incite a race war in this country. Let’s not fall into their hands and into their trap. There’s another way.”
We need to listen to the protesters. Anger and frustration in the black community for decades -- or centuries, actually -- of discrimination, violence and diminished opportunities in America. Condemnation of looting alone is not a solution.
Condemnation of police is not a solution, either. Police officers are, by and large, honorable public servants who put themselves in harm’s way for the good of the community. They want to help keep others safe. Sometimes, particularly when they serve in an area where the police have an adversarial relationship with the community, they develop cynicism and instinctive reactions that lead to tragedies. That’s not necessarily their fault.
In the matter of George Floyd, it’s worth noting that Mr. Chauvin has been charged with murder. He and the bystanding officers have been fired. We will see, as the justice system proceeds, what new information develops, and whether he deserves to serve time. Certainly it looks like it right now, but, as with any criminal defendant, he is innocent until proven guilty. He will have his day in court.
Meanwhile, as the rest of us grumble about wearing masks and social-distancing, and harrumph about bars closing two hours early, and while the president yammers on about Twitter, let’s keep in mind that this is a real problem. The racial divide in the country is the nation’s biggest problem, and has been since the beginning. The killing of Mr. Floyd, and the reaction to it, show that the problem has not in any way been resolved.