Jeff Long planned to fire Kansas Jayhawks football coach David Beaty and replace him with Les Miles early in his tenure as athletic director but needed the money to do it, newly released court documents show.
Long and others planned the firing during the fall of 2018, including Long directing an employee to start raising funds from donors to finance the coaching switch. In the midst of that planning, questions about Beaty took a turn toward a personal nature when Chris Freet, a top Kansas Athletics, Inc. official, quizzed a colleague about Beaty’s sex life, including whether the coach was involved in an extramarital affair.
Ultimately, Long fired Beaty in November 2018, initially promising the coach $3 million due to him under his contract. The payment was later withheld after Kansas Athletics reclassified Beaty’s firing as for cause after an investigation found one of Beaty’s non-coaching staffers engaged in impermissible coaching activities under NCAA rules.
Those details and others emerged in two sworn depositions from February that were unsealed this week in a lawsuit that Beaty filed against Kansas Athletics, seeking the $3 million he says is owed to him. The documents present a portrait into how Beaty was fired and other details about the inner workings of Kansas Athletics, an organization keen on walling off public scrutiny of its private dealings.
Taken together, the depositions reveal:
- Allegations that Long made crass remarks of a sexual nature about an elderly female donor and a female school staffer;
- That Long was shown several examples by Beaty’s lawyer of similar potential infractions committed under Miles during games and practices last year, but that Long was not moved to investigate his current coach based on what he was shown;
- Long was set on hiring Miles early on in his tenure; under questioning, Long struggled to remember the names of other candidates he interviewed to replace Beaty;
- Kansas Athletics sought to begin documenting Miles’ eventual hiring, a process that involved recording the activities of top administrators before Beaty was terminated, for an ESPN+ series about KU football later named “Miles to Go.”
The depositions of Long and former Williams Education Fund director Matt Baty present so far the most public accounting of the behind-the-scenes machinations of Beaty’s firing, Miles’ hiring and the scrutiny of the process both by the press and by lawyers for Beaty.
Baty testified that he became aware of discussions to replace Beaty, with whom he acknowledges he is personally close to, as early as August 2018, shortly into Long’s tenure as athletics director.
Baty testified that the athletics department had a financial shortfall and needed to raise money to fire Beaty. What’s more, according to Baty, top athletics department administrators seemed to want the football team to lose that year to make it easier to justify firing Beaty.
“I think it would be — if the football program had success that year, it would make it — our jobs more difficult to fire David Beaty,” Baty said in sworn testimony.
Long in his deposition disputed that the athletics department lacked the funds to fire Beaty, pointing to an endowment fund that could be tapped to pay for the coach’s removal.
But Long’s testimony shows that Kansas Athletics developed scenarios to extend contract payments to Beaty over time for tax purposes.
Baty also testified that he heard Long make inappropriate and inflammatory sexual remarks about an elderly female donor to whom Long was prepared to make “a generous ask” financially. Baty also testified that Long made a comment about wanting a hotel room adjacent to where a female school staffer was staying, which Baty in context understood to be a sexual remark.
When asked for comment by The Star, a KU athletics department spokesperson pushed back at Baty’s testimony.
“As a general rule, the university does not comment on pending legal matters. However, in this instance, we feel compelled to note that Mr. Baty’s deposition is full of outright fabrications, lies and false attributions,” said Dan Beckler, KU’s associate athletics director for public relations. “As we have said all along, we are confident this matter will be appropriately resolved in court.”