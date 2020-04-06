Riley County officials are negotiating with a local hotel to serve as a site for isolating coronavirus patients in the event of a surge of cases.
Officials could use it to quarantine and isolate first responders or health care providers and those who test positive and have nowhere else to go or are not sick enough to go to the hospital.
Officials are considering using the Four Points by Sheraton hotel off of Fort Riley Boulevard, but are waiting on a readjusted price quote. The last they had heard was about $67,000 for 30 rooms for 30 days, but this was before the hotel was told it would have to close to the public.
Gibbs added the CDC is now recommending people wear cloth coverings over their nose and mouths in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as at a grocery store, to protect others from contracting the virus. The health department and CDC have information on their websites on how to make them.
For general questions related to the virus, contact the county’s hotline at 785-587-5426 or rileycountycovid19@gmail.com. The screening hotline is 785-323-6400.