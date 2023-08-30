Corrections for Aug. 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A story in Tuesday’s edition misspelled the last name of resident who spoke at Monday’s Riley County Commission meeting. The man’s name is Gary Olds.Also, a story in Tuesday’s edition gave the wrong number of charges against Clark Petersen.He is charged with 16 counts of sexual battery, one count of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of rape, and one count of lewd and lascivious behavior.Finally, a story misidentified a fraternity house where a pledge basketball game turned into a brawl. The game was at Phi Delta Theta. The Mercury regrets these errors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Recommended for you Latest News PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | KSU football, live music, farmers markets and more Department of Defense gives K-State engineer a $300K grant Blue Valley football enters a new era, guided by the past Riley County football expects to return to its winning tradition Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film coming to movie theaters in October Michael Oher, Mike Tyson and the question of whether you own your life story Construction around Manhattan could affect gameday travel K-State's injury situation improving heading into opener Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWeekend brawl breaks out at fraternity 'pledgesketball' eventLocal chiropractor charged with sex crimes at his officeJury convicts Manhattan man of attempted first-degree murderMan's defense in attempted murder case: She shot at meK-State men's basketball adds 2 walk-ons to 2023 rosterRetired interim police director and father pins his son at Manhattan promotion ceremonyFROM THE PUBLISHER | Zigging in a zag eraLABCo to close at end of yearFormer Chiefs players honor memorabilia collectionWalmart evacuated, closed Tuesday because of electrical fire Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Snapshots Send us your photos! Have some photos on your phone or computer? Send them to The Mercury and see them in print! We’ll print them each Tuesday on Snapshots. Submit Your Photo! Latest Special Section Special Sections Back To School 2023 Aug 12, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.