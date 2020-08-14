A story about the Riley County Commission meeting in Thursday’s paper had the wrong title for Derek Schmidt.
He is the state attorney general.
A story about Riley County coronavirus funding in Thursday’s paper included the incorrect allocation for Riley City. The city received $51,570.
Also, a listing of scholarships published earlier this summer contained an error. Shelter Insurance Foundation awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Emma Wendt, a Manhattan graduate. Shelter agent Mike Bean sponsors and partially funded this scholarship.
The Mercury regrets these errors.