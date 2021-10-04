Correction for Oct. 5, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An article on Page D7 in Saturday’s Mercury had the incorrect date for the Riley County Police Department’s National Night Out.The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.The Mercury regrets this error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News RCPD director Butler to retire Feb. 1 after 3 years Geary County Sheriff's Office identifies woman killed in Sunday shooting Milestone for Bubba Wallace as he earns 1st NASCAR victory Hackers demanded $1 million from Pott. Co. Nurse accused of taking fentanyl from 2 KC-area hospitals Edwards-Helaire's running gives Chiefs offensive balance Big 12, ESPN announce kickoff time for K-State's Oct. 16 home game versus Iowa State Beloved 'Wizard of Oz' characters make appearance in OZtoberFest costume contest Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDelta-8 | Legal THC products available in Manhattan due to state law loopholeRCPD: 66-year-old man shot, 69-year-old man in jail after shooting north of RandolphFirst family of Afghan refugees arrives in ManhattanK-State LB Daniel Green ejected twice — in 4 games — on controversial targeting callsK-State reports lowest fall semester enrollment since 1989Police report for Sept. 27, 2021OUR NEIGHBORS | Manhattan man believes in small acts of kindness that bring big joyKansas State quarterback Will Howard injured in loss at Oklahoma State; status uncertainKathryn Elaine "Kathy" BurkholderManhattan man arrested in Topeka for murder Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Join Us at KS Bulletin