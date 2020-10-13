In Sunday’s voters guide stories on the Riley County Commission races on D1 and D4, it incorrectly uses the same answer for both Fanny Fang and Kathryn Focke on a question about supporting the creation of an administrator position.
Fang’s answer was attributed correctly. Here is Focke’s answer:
“I would support revisiting the creation of a county administrator position who would answer directly to the Riley County Commission. The issue was discussed in the past, but for various reasons, previous elected officials felt it was necessary to continue to micromanage county business. As we increase in growth and complexity, it becomes imperative that the commissioners spend more of their time for work sessions, town halls and seeking ideas from advisory boards and constituents. Determining policy and creative visions for the future should be the work of our county commissioners, not day-to-day operations of staff and employees.”
The Mercury regrets this error.