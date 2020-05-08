A story on A1 of Thursday’s Mercury incorrectly stated that one other K-State professor, Jim Reviere, was inducted into the National Academy of Sciences for work done prior to coming to the university, ahead of Barbara Valent.
Reviere was actually inducted into the National Institute of Medicine, which falls under the system of National Academies but is not part of the National Academy of Sciences.
Therefore, Valent is the first K-State professor to get inducted in the National Academy of Sciences.