An A1 article in Wednesday’s Mercury incorrectly stated what Will Bannister and Allen Zhang won via election by their Manhattan High School classmates.
Bannister and Zhang were voted as commencement speakers.
Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 8:00 pm
