An A1 article in Tuesday’s Mercury incorrectly stated the age of the person who was Riley County’s first coronavirus-related death. While the Riley County Health Department initially posted a specific age on Twitter, it should have said the Manhattan man was in his 30s. The death also should have been referred to as related to coronavirus. The Mercury regrets this error.
