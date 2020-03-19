Manhattan, KS (66502)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 26F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 26F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.