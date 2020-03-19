An story in Tuesday’s edition that reported the Riley County Commission approved the purchase of 65 portable radios contained a mistake. The commission approved the radios for the county’s fire district.
The Mercury regrets the error.
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 26F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 26F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 8:58 pm
An story in Tuesday’s edition that reported the Riley County Commission approved the purchase of 65 portable radios contained a mistake. The commission approved the radios for the county’s fire district.
The Mercury regrets the error.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.